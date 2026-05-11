Oxfora's 14Th IP & Competition Forum, Munich 2324 June 2026

OxFora's 14th IP & Competition Forum to examine SEPs, injunctions, long-arm jurisdiction and international patent strategy

Munich, Germany - 23–24 June 2026 - As patent disputes increasingly cross borders, courts, competition authorities and patent offices are becoming central actors in the global governance of innovation. Questions once seen as technical - standard-essential patents, injunctions, FRAND, long-arm jurisdiction, global rate-setting, patent quality and cross-border enforcement - now shape market access, licensing dynamics and international technology strategy.

Against this backdrop, OxFora will convene the 14th IP & Competition Forum under the theme:

The Forum will examine how international patent strategy is changing in a world where litigation in one jurisdiction can influence licensing negotiations, market entry and enforcement outcomes across many others. It will address the growing role of injunctions, the strategic use of parallel proceedings, the reach of national courts, the management of global FRAND disputes, and the interaction between patent enforcement, competition law and economics.

The programme will bring together senior judicial, regulatory, patent-office, industry and academic perspectives to discuss how legal systems are responding to these pressures and whether greater predictability is possible in international patent enforcement.

Key topics include:

SEPs - FRAND - Injunctions - Long-Arm Jurisdiction - Global Licensing - Streaming - Patent Quality - Competition Policy - International Patent Strategy

Keynote speakers and senior contributors include:

Prof. Meier-Beck - UPC Advisory Board; Presiding Judge, German Federal Court of Justice, ret. Sir James Mellor - High Court of England & Wales Dr Oliver Schoen - Regional Court of Bavaria Dr Hubertus Schacht - Regional Court of Bavaria Judge Fabian Hoffmann - Federal Court of Justice, Germany Judge Victor Jaccoud Diz Torres - Judge, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Judge Juan He - Senior Judge, Intellectual Property Court, Supreme People's Court of China European Commission - DG Competition and Legal Service UKIPO, DPMA, EPO & Bundeskartellamt (German Competition Authorities)

The Forum will also include perspectives from major technology, licensing and industrial stakeholders, including Nokia, BMW, Time Warner, Volkswagen, HP, Bosch BSH Haushaltsgeräte, Canon, Panasonic, Amazon and Philips.

“Patent enforcement has become a matter of international strategy,” said Dr Roya Ghafele, convenor of the Forum.“Injunctions, SEPs, long-arm jurisdiction and global licensing disputes are no longer isolated legal questions. They shape market access, competition and the global economic order.”

The 14th IP & Competition Forum will take place at the DPMA, the German Patent and Trade Mark Office, in Munich on 23–24 June 2026.

Get involved:



[email protected]

Media contact:

OxFora

Email: [email protected]

Website: /

The Forum is supported by leading sponsors including