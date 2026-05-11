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OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares


2026-05-11 02:01:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
11 May 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459


OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 05 May 2026 to 08 May 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 950,009 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


05 May 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 96,511 111,675 25,766 12,477
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 527.50p 527.50p 527.50p 527.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 514.50p 515.50p 515.00p 515.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 520.95p 520.95p 521.02p 520.92p



06 May 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 91,033 110,571 25,019 12,168
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 528.50p 528.50p 528.50p 528.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 516.50p 516.50p 516.50p 516.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 521.23p 521.28p 521.25p 521.18p



07 May 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 96,545 86,000 23,686 10,620
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 522.50p 523.00p 523.00p 522.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 515.50p 515.50p 515.50p 515.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 519.36p 520.13p 519.68p 519.91p



08 May 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 94,632 112,916 26,720 13,670
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 520.00p 520.00p 520.00p 520.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 510.00p 510.50p 511.00p 511.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 516.67p 516.68p 516.68p 516.62p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 347,544,522 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 347,544,522.
In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

  • 2026.05.08_OSBG Buyback Fills v2

MENAFN11052026004107003653ID1111094644



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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