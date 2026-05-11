Cityami Announces Strategic Management Solutions To Mitigate Proposed NYC Pied-À-Terre Tax Surcharges

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Luxury property owners in New York City are facing a new fiscal landscape following the April 15, 2026, announcement by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani regarding the proposal of a pied-à-terre tax surcharge. Cityami, a luxury furnished rental property management firm specializing in high-value secondary residences, is positioning its "Monthly Stay" model as a strategic compliance and revenue solution designed to offset these new recurring annual costs.

Under the 2026 legislative framework, the surcharge would apply to non-primary residences valued at $5 million or more. The graduated scale begins at 0.5% for properties valued up to $10 million, rising to 1.5% for those up to $25 million, and reaching 4.0% for ultra-luxury units exceeding $25 million (Source: NYC Comptroller's Report:“The Pied-à-Terre Tax and Its Potential Revenues,” April 30, 2026). For a $10 million secondary residence, this represents an additional $25,000 annual liability, separate from existing maintenance, insurance, and property tax obligations.

Cityami's management model utilizes the "30-day rule" to provide owners with a legal avenue for monetization. Under New York's Local Law 18, while short-term rentals of fewer than 30 days are heavily restricted, stays of 30 consecutive days or more remain fully compliant and do not require Office of Special Enforcement (OSE) registration. Furthermore, documented occupancy through professional management may support qualification for "regularly rented" exemptions within the proposed tax code.

"Luxury real estate can no longer be treated solely as a static asset when carrying costs continue to rise," stated Michelle Himden, CEO of Cityami. "The fiscally responsible strategy is to monetize periods of non-use through legal monthly occupancy, establishing a documented rental history that may support tax mitigation while preserving the asset's condition through professional oversight."

Since 2013, Cityami has specialized in a "white-glove" management framework that allows owners to retain personal use of their homes while the company manages occupancy during gap months. This model focuses on low-impact occupancy; by prioritizing 30-day minimum stays over high-turnover short-term rentals, the firm ensures significantly less "wear and tear" on the property's high-end finishes and infrastructure. This commitment to asset preservation ensures the residence remains in pristine, showroom condition for the owner's personal use.

A central component of the Cityami model is the conversion of passive holdings into yield-bearing assets through elite corporate partnerships. Rather than navigating the fragmented consumer market, Cityami utilizes a broad range of rental channels, including corporate contracts. Vetted monthly tenants provide a stable, high-yield revenue stream that transforms a potential tax liability into a structured financial gain.

The agency's turn-key service includes 5-star hotel-standard cleaning, professional supply restocking, and 24/7/365 guest support. Cityami further leverages a global distribution network of over 40 platforms, including exclusive luxury channels and traditional MLS outlets such as StreetEasy and Realtor.

As New York City prepares for the formal Fiscal Year 2027 tax assessments (Source: NYC Department of Finance, FY27 Tentative Assessment Roll Schedule), Cityami is presenting monthly-stay management as a direct response to the intersection of rising tax exposure and the need for rigorous asset preservation in the luxury market.

About Cityami

Cityami is a luxury furnished rental management company founded in 2013 and headquartered at 447 Broadway, New York, NY. The company manages legally compliant monthly stays and residential operations for high-value properties in key markets such as New York City, Miami, and the Hamptons. Cityami's services include marketing distribution, tenant vetting, and ongoing property maintenance for luxury investment residences.