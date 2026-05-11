New Labour Codes Are 'Anti-Worker,' Benefit Industrialists: Kharge

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Central government for rolling out new labour codes, terming them as "anti-worker", alleging that they only benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "industrialist friends".

In a written statement, the Congress President pointed out that the labour codes were implemented "without consultation" and came as "the greatest setback" for workers' rights. "In its typical cowardly fashion, the Modi Government waited for the assembly elections to conclude before notifying the four anti-worker labour codes through a series of gazette notifications on 8th and 9th May 2026. For crores of India's workers, these codes promise a future of hire-and-fire policies, contract employment, and limited space for unionisation," he said.

"It is important to note that the Modi Government drafted and implemented these anti-worker codes without any consultation. It has not even convened the Indian Labour Conference since 2015. These codes, which benefit only the PM's industrialist friends, are the greatest setback for workers' rights since independence," he added.

Kharge Dissects 'Anti-Worker' Labour Codes

Kharge dissected the four labour codes-Code on Wages 2019; Industrial Relations Code 2020; Code on Social Security 2020; and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020- claiming that they do not benefit the workers.

Code on Wages 2019

Speaking about Code on Wages 2019, Kharge said that the wage architecture is "corporate centric," which will result in "lower minimum wages", exclude protection for agricultural workers and domestic help and pose a "survival challenge for MSMEs. "This entire wage architecture is not 'Worker-Centric' but 'Corporate-Centric'. The Modi Government has dropped the specific criteria for calculating minimum wage (using calorie intake, clothing needs, rent, fuel costs, etc. as benchmarks). Instead, the criteria will be "separately specified by the central government by special or general order". The minimum wage will no longer be set according to a set of guidelines and norms, but according to the arbitrary whims of the Modi Government. This will result in lower minimum wages," he said.

My statement on Implementation of Labour Codes - In its typical cowardly fashion, the Modi Government waited for the assembly elections to conclude before notifying the four anti-worker labour codes through a series of gazette notifications on 8th and 9th May 2026. For crores... twitter/wtsO4M8Fqw - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 11, 2026 Under new rules, the Basic Salary must be 50% or more of the total remuneration. The 'take-home salary' for employees will see a sharp reduction. A complex single definition of 'wages' has turned salary structuring upside down, reducing allowances and creating massive confusion. The new burden of additional costs and digital compliance on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) poses a survival challenge," he added.

Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code 2020

Kharge also criticised the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code 2020m saying this "Makes workplace safety a cost of business rather than a non-negotiable duty. Introduces a 'decriminalisation' framework that allows safety violations - including accidents causing serious bodily injury - to be settled through monetary payment rather than criminal prosecution," he added.

He also pointed out that there is "no concrete, mandatory model for safety measures like escorts, transport, and CCTV coverage for women working night shifts. No provision for employer responsibility for the health and safety of contract labourers."

Social Security Code 2020

Speaking about Social Security Code 2020, Kharge said that there is "no clear model for funding, contributions, or insurance for gig workers. They are neither recognised as employees nor given full protection. Benefit levels and timelines are not clarified."

Industrial Relations Code 2020

Kharge further said that the Industrial Relations Code 2020 shifts "worker rights to corporate flexibility," claiming that the "rules for forming and recognising trade are so stringent that the power of collective bargaining has been effectively destroyed."

"Companies with up to 300 employees no longer need government permission to fire workers (Retrenchment/Layoff). Previously, this limit was 100 employees. This has brought job security to its lowest level in 30 years. A mandatory 60-day notice is now required before any strike. Furthermore, if a matter is pending in conciliation, the strike is deemed illegal. Effectively, the right to protest has been snatched away. The code promotes 'Fixed Term' (contractual) employment rather than regular jobs," he added.

Aims of the New Labour Codes

The four new labour codes consolidate 29 central labour laws under four comprehensive pillars. These reforms aim to simplify compliance, promote formalisation of employment, and expand the ambit of social security.

Notably, the Code on Social Security, 2020, extends coverage to unorganised, gig, and platform workers, establishes a Social Security Fund, and broadens the scope of ESIC benefits.

A key provision under the new labour framework is the mandatory Annual Health Check-Up for workers aged 40 years and above. For beneficiaries under the ESI Scheme, these check-ups will be conducted through ESIC's extensive network of hospitals, with a focus on early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and continuous health monitoring.

Further, for workers engaged in hazardous or dangerous operations, including those handling chemicals, toxic substances, or heavy machinery, medical check-ups are mandatory irrespective of age. The initiative also envisages systematic maintenance of health records and periodic monitoring to ensure the long-term well-being of the workforce. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)