RCB's Last-Ball Miracle! Krunal-Bhuvi Knock MI Out Royal Challengers Vs Mumbai Indians Highlights

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off one of the craziest thrillers of IPL 2026 as Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stunned Mumbai Indians in a last-ball finish. From Virat Kohli's duck to Bhuvi's clutch six, the Raipur crowd witnessed pure madness as MI crashed out and RCB jumped to No.1 on the points table. In this video: 0:00 – Match Kickoff & Early MI Dominance 2:14 – Krunal Pandya's Match-Winning Knock 3:08 – Last-Ball Finish: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Seals Victory

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