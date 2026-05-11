Leo International Precision Health AG: Planned nine acquisitions in Asia and Europe for inorganic growth

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Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Planegg / Martinsried, Germany, May 11, 2026 – Leo International Precision Health AG ("LIPH" or "Company", WKN: 549060, stock exchange symbol: LEOW), an investment and holding company with a focus on AI-powered precision health companies, announces today the planned acquisition of additional portfolio assets.

The first asset of the planned portfolio expansion is the intended acquisition of all shares in the Japanese company Funnel Ad Inc. with a purchase price of approximately EUR 48 million.

Funnel Ad Inc. operates approximately 50 beauty clinics across Japan through its subsidiaries General Incorporated Association Shokeikai, Medical Corporation Seikeikai, Medical Corporation Mitsuhashi clinic, General Incorporated Association Kiboukai und Medical Corporation Joshinkai under the brands DIO Clinic, e-clinic, FIN Clinic and Tokyo Ueno Clinic. The signing of the agreement is expected to take place within the next two to four weeks.

Subject to the satisfaction of the relevant closing conditions, the Company expects the transaction to be completed in the second half of 2026.

Furthermore, the management board of LIPH intends to acquire additional eight assets operating preventative care clinics, beauty clinics, healthcare platforms, as well as biotechnology and medical products businesses across Asia and Europe.

The expected purchase price of between EUR 400 million and EUR 500 million includes the Japanese beauty clinics described above and is intended to be financed through a combination of bank financing, the issuance of a listed corporate bond and shareholder loans.

The nine assets to be acquired achieved a total EBITDA of between EUR 50 million and EUR 60 million, mostly in the 2025 financial year.

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