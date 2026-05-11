'I Solemnly Affirm With Sincerity': CM Joseph Vijay Takes Oath As MLA In TN Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 11 (IANS) A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C. Joseph Vijay on Monday took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) during the first session of the newly constituted 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The oath-taking ceremony for newly elected legislators was held at the Assembly Hall under the supervision of Pro-tem Speaker Karuppiah, who administered the oath to the members.

The proceedings marked the formal commencement of the new Assembly following the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Vijay, who had taken oath as Chief Minister on Sunday, invoking“Andavan Meedhu Aanaiyaga” (in the name of God), adopted a different constitutional affirmation while taking oath as an MLA on Monday, stating,“Ulamara Urudhi Koorugiren” (I solemnly affirm with sincerity).

Vijay was sworn in as the MLA from the Perambur Assembly constituency, which he retained after winning from both Perambur and Trichy East in the elections.

Following his decision to continue as the representative from Perambur, he resigned from the Trichy East seat, paving the way for a by-election there.

Soon after Vijay's oath-taking, senior TVK leader N. Anand took oath as the MLA from T Nagar constituency, while Aadhav Arjuna was sworn in as the legislator from Villivakkam constituency.

The Assembly witnessed enthusiastic scenes as newly elected members entered the House for the first time after the dramatic electoral verdict that brought TVK to power in its maiden Assembly election.

The party emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member House and later formed the government with the support of alliance partners.

Addressing the House during the proceedings, Pro-tem Speaker Karuppiah congratulated the newly elected members and called upon them to work with dedication for the welfare of the people.

He said that despite several hardships and obstacles, the new leadership had overcome challenges and earned the trust of the people.

“The public has elected us to serve them. Every member must understand this responsibility and work sincerely for the people,” he said.

Karuppiah further stated that the new government should function by following the ideals and principles of leaders such as Periyar, Kamarajar, Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal, while also upholding rationalist and social justice values in governance.