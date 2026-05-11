Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? Why Thalapathy Vijay's Wife, Son Jason Missed Oath Ceremony

Thalapathy Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, but the absence of wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and son Jason sparked massive buzz online. Here's what reports claim about their absence.

Sangeetha Sornalingam is the wife of Tamil actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay. Born into a Sri Lankan Tamil family and raised in the United Kingdom, Sangeetha married Vijay in 1999. The couple has two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha.

Vijay recently took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. While his parents attended the event, Sangeetha and their children were notably absent. Their absence quickly became a major topic on social media, especially as several film celebrities attended the ceremony.

According to multiple media reports, Vijay and Sangeetha are reportedly facing marital issues, with rumours suggesting separation and divorce proceedings. Reports also claimed that son Jason Sanjay allegedly unfollowed Vijay on Instagram, further fuelling speculation about tension within the family. However, neither Vijay nor his family has officially commented on these reports.

Jason Sanjay's absence from the oath ceremony also grabbed attention online. Fans expected Vijay's family to stand beside him during the historic political moment, but only his parents were seen at the venue. Meanwhile, actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted attending the event, which further intensified online discussions and rumours surrounding Vijay's personal life.