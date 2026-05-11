APEC Strengthens Regional Cooperation In Shanghai Amid Growing Trade Uncertainty

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By the APEC Secretariat

SHANGHAI, China – APEC officials from 21 member economies are convening from 11 to 19 May for the second senior officials' meeting and related meetings, amid evolving trade dynamics and growing economic uncertainties affecting the region.

More than 40 meetings, workshops, dialogues and committee sessions will take place over nine days, covering issues ranging from telecommunications and the automotive industry to food safety, supply chain connectivity, trade facilitation and women's economic empowerment.

These discussions will focus on strengthening regional cooperation, advancing practical policy solutions and sharing experiences on how economies can harness new technologies to support resilience, connectivity and economic opportunity.

“The current international situation is marked by intertwined changes and turbulence, and APEC faces both opportunities and challenges. Whether we can continue to write the Asia-Pacific economic miracle depends on our decisions and actions,” said ambassador Chen Xu, chair of the APEC 2026 senior officials' meeting.“Guided by the theme of this year, we will work together to turn the goal of building an Asia-Pacific community into action,” ambassador Chen added.

Building on discussions held earlier this year in Guangzhou, key APEC groups will convene in Shanghai, home to the world's busiest container port and one of the region's most important centers for trade, finance and industrial innovation.

The Automotive Dialogue

The Telecommunications and Information Working Group

Participants in the Food Safety Cooperation Forum

Amid ongoing disruptions affecting global shipping and logistics, the Asia-Pacific Model E-Port Network

The Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy

“As economies adapt to changing global and regional conditions, there is growing recognition of the importance of cooperation that is practical, forward-looking and focused on shared economic priorities,” said Eduardo Pedrosa, executive director of the APEC Secretariat.

“The value of these meetings lies not only in the discussions themselves, but in the ability of economies to identify practical lessons, build momentum across sectors and continue advancing work in areas that directly affect businesses, workers and communities across the region,” Pedrosa concluded.

The meeting cluster will culminate with the Second APEC Senior Officials' Meeting on 18 and 19 May, helping lay the groundwork for the upcoming APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in nearby Suzhou on 22 and 23 May, where ministers are expected to continue discussions on regional trade and economic cooperation.

The post APEC strengthens regional cooperation in Shanghai amid growing trade uncertainty appeared first on Caribbean News Global.