Eften United Property Fund Distributes 1 060 000 Euros To Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EfTEN Capital AS, as the management company of the EfTEN United Property Fund (stock market ticker EFCUPFFT, ISIN code EE3500001609) decided to make a cash distribution of 42,676 euro cents per unit, totalling 1 060 000 euros. The distribution constitutes 4,4% of the fund's latest closing price.

This is the first distribution of the EfTEN United Property Fund in 2026. Since the listing of EfTEN United Property Fund units on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock market in May 2022, the fund has made distributions in the amount of 1,83 euros per unit.

The distribution is based on dividends and income received from all underlying funds, as well as interest from the Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ and the Menulio 7 office building shareholder loans. The distribution does not include the profit from the Invego Uus-Järveküla development project, which the Fund plans to distribute largely in the second half of the year.

The list of unitholders eligible for distribution will be fixed as of the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registry (record date) on May 22, 2026. Based on the above, the day of changing the rights related to the units of the fund (ex-date) is May 21, 2026. Starting from that date, the person acquiring the units of the fund does not participate in this distribution.

The distribution to unitholders will be made on June 4, 2026 via cash transfer to unitholder's bank account and is subject to taxation according to the law.





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: ...