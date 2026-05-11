Ruth Balint

Professor of History, UNSW Sydney

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am Professor of History in the School of Humanities and Languages at UNSW, and I teach and write on transnational histories of migration, displacement, refugees and the family, with a current focus on the Displaced Persons (DPs) who came to Australia after World War 2. My recent book, Destination Elsewhere: Displaced Persons and the Quest to Leave Postwar Europe after World War Two, is published with Cornell University Press, 2021.

2004 University of Sydney, PhD



2014 Representing the Past and the Meaning of Home in Péter Forgács's Private Hungary, Laura Rascaroli, Gwenda Young and Barry Monahan (eds),Amateur Filmmaking: the Home Movie, the Archive and the Web

2014 The Somerton Man: A Mystery in Four Acts,, ABC Radio National, HIndsight

2014 Industry and sunshine: Australia as home in the displaced persons' camps of postwar Europe, History Australia 11 (1)

2012 Aboriginal Women and Asian Men: a maritime history of 'color' in white Australia, Signs: Journal of Women and Culture in Society, 37:3

2011 Soft Histories: Making history on Australian television, History Australia, Vol. 8, No. 1,

2010 The Somerton Man: An unsolved history, Cultural Studies Review, Vol. 16, No. 2

2010 The Ties that Bind: Australia, Hungary and the case of Károly Zentai, Patterns of Prejudice, Vol 44, No. 3 2005 Troubled Waters: Borders, Boundaries and Possession in the Timor Sea, Allen and Unwin

Historical Studies (2103)

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