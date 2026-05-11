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Kharkiv Region Hands Over Batch Of Pickup Trucks To Two Combat Brigades

Kharkiv Region Hands Over Batch Of Pickup Trucks To Two Combat Brigades


2026-05-11 01:14:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"In cooperation with the Dvorichna, Shevchenkove, and Savyntsi settlement military administrations, we provided our warriors with another batch of pickup trucks," he wrote.

The new vehicles were sent to the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Otaman Ivan Sirko, commanded by Colonel Vitalii Nashchubskyi, and to the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kosh Otaman Kost Hordiienko, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vitalii Popovych.

Syniehubov emphasized that the need for such transport on the front line is constant.

Read also: Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia region leave one injured, houses damaged

As Ukrinform previously reported, special forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine received 20 maneuverable motorcycles from benefactors.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov / Facebook

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