Jordan Child Marriage Rates Drop To 8%, New Study Shows

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) -- The National Council for Family Affairs (NCFA), in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), released a comprehensive study on Sunday detailing the current landscape of underage marriage in the kingdom.

The report, titled "The Reality of Marriage Under the Age of 18 in Jordan," aims to strengthen national protection frameworks for children and adolescents while establishing a foundation for evidence-based policy development.

NCFA Secretary-General Mohammad Fakhri Miqdadi stated during the launch ceremony that the study serves as an advanced analytical tool. He noted that the research moves beyond mere statistical indicators to provide a deeper understanding of the social, cultural, and institutional dimensions driving the practice. Official data highlighted a significant downward trend in the kingdom.

Miqdadi reported that the percentage of registered marriages involving minors fell to 8% in 2024, down from 11.8% in 2020. He attributed this decline to improved enforcement of legal and procedural safeguards, though he cautioned that the national effort must continue to build on this momentum rather than settle for current gains.

The Secretary-General warned of the long-term health, psychological, and social consequences of early marriage, noting its restrictive impact on a girl's future opportunities. He emphasized that education, particularly the completion of secondary school, remains one of the most effective protective factors against the practice.

Himyar Abdulmoghni, the UNFPA Representative in Jordan, characterized the decline as a major national achievement. He pointed out that the current 8% figure represents a substantial drop from the 13.3% recorded a decade ago in 2014, crediting the coordinated efforts of institutional partners under the National Plan.

Despite the statistical improvement, Abdulmoghni stressed that the challenge persists. Every instance of early marriage represents a life path potentially compromised in terms of health and economic independence, he said, adding that it is critical to reach vulnerable populations and provide families with secure alternatives.

The launch event included a panel discussion featuring officials from the Chief Justice Department, the Ministry of Education, and the Institute for Family Health. Participants reviewed ongoing challenges and discussed ways to better integrate services between government sectors.

The study concluded with a series of recommendations, including an update to the National Plan to combat underage marriage and an expansion of family counseling and community protection centers.

It further called for improving the educational environment to prevent school dropouts, increasing economic support programs for impoverished families, and empowering young women through vocational training and entrepreneurship. The report also urged the enhancement of national data quality to allow for periodic evaluations of the effectiveness of these interventions.

//Petra// AF