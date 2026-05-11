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Jordan Condemns Drone Attack On Commercial Vessel In Qatari Waters

Jordan Condemns Drone Attack On Commercial Vessel In Qatari Waters


2026-05-11 01:10:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) Jordan on Sunday condemned the drone attack targeting a commercial cargo vessel in Qatari territorial waters as a blatant violation of international law and the principle of freedom of navigation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates reaffirmed Jordan's condemnation and rejection of the attack, expressing the Kingdom's full solidarity with Qatar and its support for measures taken by Doha to safeguard its sovereignty, security and the safety of its people.

The ministry called for respecting international law, state sovereignty and freedom of navigation in accordance with the United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea.

//Petra// AK

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Jordan News Agency

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