Jordan Condemns Drone Attack On Kuwait

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) Jordan on Sunday condemned the attack targeting Kuwait using several drones as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, as well as a serious infringement on Kuwait's sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates reaffirmed Jordan's condemnation and rejection of the attack, stressing the Kingdom's solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures taken by Kuwait to safeguard its sovereignty, security and the safety of its people.

//Petra// AK