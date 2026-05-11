Jordan Condemns Drone Attack On Kuwait
Amman, May 10 (Petra) Jordan on Sunday condemned the attack targeting Kuwait using several drones as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, as well as a serious infringement on Kuwait's sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates reaffirmed Jordan's condemnation and rejection of the attack, stressing the Kingdom's solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures taken by Kuwait to safeguard its sovereignty, security and the safety of its people.
//Petra// AK
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment