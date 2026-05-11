Minister Of Government Communication: Youth Partners In Modernisation First Line Of Defense Against Digital Misinformation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, May 10 (Petra) Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani discussed strengthening youth participation in public life and equipping young people with the tools needed for awareness and positive influence amid rapid media and digital transformations.

Speaking during a meeting on Sunday in Ajloun with a group of young entrepreneurs at the Centre for Change Agents for Sustainable Development, Momani said youth are genuine partners in the political modernisation process and in shaping the future.

He added that young people receive direct attention from His Majesty King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, emphasising that they represent the first line of defence against digital misinformation.

Momani said the graduation of the first cohort of national service recruits reflects the state's commitment to empowering youth and strengthening their engagement in national work, enhancing their readiness to participate in various national initiatives.

He added that the government remains committed to maintaining dialogue with young people and listening to what they see as priorities to help translate them into more practical and realistic policies.

He said that increasing youth participation in decision-making is a key pillar for ensuring the sustainability and effectiveness of public policies.

The minister added that the Ministry of Government Communication is working to develop effective communication tools targeting youth, particularly through media and information literacy programs aimed at fostering critical and responsible awareness and enabling young people to engage thoughtfully with digital content.

Momani warned that the rapidly evolving digital environment has created new challenges, with media becoming an influential force in shaping public awareness and opinion.

He called for strengthening media professionalism and combating misinformation, rumors and hate speech.

He praised the role of the Centre for Change Agents for Sustainable Development and its initiatives, including the "Voice of Ajloun" radio station, in supporting community media and strengthening the role of local media in serving society.

Momani said that the government is counting on young people to engage responsibly with public issues and contribute to promoting national awareness, volunteerism and initiative.

He added that meetings with young entrepreneurs reinforce confidence in Jordan's future and in the ability of its youth to succeed.

Representatives of the centre discussed its main projects and initiatives in the fields of sustainable development and youth empowerment, reaffirming their commitment to providing spaces for dialogue, capacity building and greater community participation.

Founded in 2016 through a youth initiative in Ajloun, the Centre for Change Agents for Sustainable Development implements programmes focused on development, innovation and social justice.

The centre has supported and supervised around 60 projects, participated in organising nearly 100 dialogue sessions and built a network of more than 1,000 local and national partner entities.

//Petra// AK