Royal Jordanian Launches Direct Amman-Dallas Route

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) – Royal Jordanian on Sunday launched a new direct route between Amman and Dallas, making Dallas the airline's fifth destination in the United States after Washington, Chicago, New York, and Detroit.

The new service will operate four weekly flights between the Queen Alia International Airport and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport using Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, offering enhanced operational efficiency and improved passenger comfort on long-haul flights.

The inaugural flight ceremony was attended by Royal Jordanian Vice Chairperson and CEO Samer Majali, United States Ambassador to Jordan Jim Holtsnider, Airport International Group Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Deviller, Chief Operations Officer Marc Aubel, and a number of officials and stakeholders.

Majali said the launch of the Amman-Dallas route marks a strategic addition to Royal Jordanian's network and reflects efforts to strengthen economic, tourism, and cultural ties between Jordan and the United States.

He added that the route is expected to meet growing travel demand, particularly from Arab communities residing in Texas, while providing passengers with broader connectivity options between the Middle East and North America.

Majali noted that the launch coincides with preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, adding that the route will enhance the airline's readiness to accommodate the anticipated increase in travel traffic associated with the global tournament and position Amman as a regional transit hub for travelers heading to World Cup matches. He also indicated that the airline expects to increase flight frequencies on the route in the coming months.

The expansion, he added, forms part of Royal Jordanian's strategic plan to increase its network to around 60 international destinations and expand its fleet to approximately 40 aircraft over the coming years, enhancing the competitiveness of the national carrier.

For his part, Deviller said the new route represents an important step in strengthening Jordan's air connectivity network and expanding direct travel options to North America.

He added that continued cooperation between the Airport International Group and Royal Jordanian contributes to supporting tourism, trade, and investment flows, while reinforcing the role of Jordan's aviation sector in driving economic growth.

Passengers can book flights through the Royal Jordanian website, the airline's mobile application, its sales offices, call center, or accredited travel agents worldwide.

//Petra// AJ