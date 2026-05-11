Russia, U.S. Continue Talks On Ukraine Crisis, Kremlin Aide Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, May 10 (Petra) -- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that dialogue between Russia and the United States on resolving the Ukraine crisis was continuing, with a focus on diplomatic efforts and attempts to contain the military and political escalation that has persisted since the outbreak of the war.

Speaking at a news conference, Ushakov said U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Moscow in the coming days as part of ongoing consultations aimed at narrowing differences and advancing efforts to reach possible political understandings.

//Petra// AF