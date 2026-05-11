SSC: 252,292 Retirees Will Receive Annual Hike Of JD6.70

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) – The Social Security Corporation (SSC) announced the annual increase on pensions for its retirees for the current year, 2026, amounts to JD6.70.

In a press statement Sunday, the corporation said the annual inflation adjustment for SSC's retirees is a legal right.

Under Social Security Law No. 1 of 2014 and its amendments, retirement and disability pensions are linked to inflation or the annual growth rate of the average wage, whichever is lower, within the specified maximum limit.

Implemented on May annually, this adjustment is distributed equally among retirement and disability pensions, regardless of their separate volumes.

The corporation indicated that 252,292 retirees will benefit from this salary increase, which will be disbursed as part of their pensions.

//Petra// AG