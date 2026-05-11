TGS Awarded OBN Contract In Gulf Of America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an ultra-high resolution OBN contract in the Gulf of America. A deep-water crew is scheduled to mobilize early June 2026.Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure this ultra-high resolution OBN contract. This is part of a long-term agreement and as such we have worked extensively together with our client on survey design solutions. This award shows the value the long-term agreement has for both our client and TGS, reducing planning time, ensuring availability and applying new technology. The long-term agreement ensures that the same crew which the client used before, will execute the work, ensuring continuity from an HSEQ and operational perspective.”

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Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

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TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (

Forward Looking Statement

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