Wereldhave Announces Departure Of Designated Chief Financial Officer

Wereldhave has initiated the process to appoint a successor and will provide further updates in due course. In the interim, the CFO responsibilities will be assumed by Remco Langewouters who is Group Controller of Wereldhave since 2018, ensuring continuity and stability.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.