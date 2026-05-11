CBSE 12Th Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Latest Updates And Official Websites

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be announced today, May 11, on official websites and DigiLocker. Students are eagerly waiting for the latest update on the result date, direct link and steps to check their scores online.

CBSE is continuing its old practice this year as well. As soon as the evaluation process is complete, the results will be published directly online. There has been no official confirmation about the release of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 today. However, the latest DigiLocker notice indicates that the scorecards may be announced anytime soon.

CBSE Class 12th Exam: When were the exams held?

The CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2026 were conducted across India and in other countries between February 17 and April 10, 2026. The exams were held in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Where can you check the CBSE 12th Result 2026?

Once the results are out, students can check their scores on the following official websites:

nic gov nic gov gov Besides these, the results will also be available via SMS, so students can check their scores even without an internet connection.

Direct link for CBSE Class 12th Result 2026

Easy steps to check CBSE 12th Result 2026

After the results are declared, students can follow these steps to check their scores:



Open the official website.

Click on the“CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.

Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

Once you submit, the result will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a printout for your records.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What will be special this time?

This year too, along with the results, CBSE will release all the details on its website. This will include the pass percentage, performance of boys and girls, region-wise data, and other post-result information.

What details are needed to check the CBSE 12th result?

Students should keep this information ready to check their results:



Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID You will not be able to access your result if this information is incorrect.

Students are advised to keep checking the official CBSE websites for the latest updates on the Class 12 Result 2026 announcement, direct link and scorecard details.