Bengaluru Man Rides Electric Unicycle 25 Km To Work, Leaves Traffic Cop Stunned WATCH Viral Video

A Bengaluru man commuting through the city on an electric unicycle has gone viral after a traffic policeman became so intrigued by the futuristic-looking vehicle that he stopped him just to ask how it worked, and even requested a trial ride. Jerome Anand, the rider, frequently posts videos of his commute on Instagram, showing him navigating Bengaluru's congested roads for about 25 km while balancing on a single-wheel electric vehicle. Anand caught an exchange in one of his most recent videos, which soon made the internet laugh.

He claims that throughout the journey, he was stopped by a traffic cop. At first, Anand thought he was being stopped for documentation or interrogation. Rather, the officer seemed more inquisitive than suspicious. According to reports, the policeman started enquiring about the electric unicycle's balance, speed, and suitability for everyday use in Bengaluru traffic. Anand went on to describe how the battery-powered gadget saves him money on petrol, parking issues and lengthy delays brought on by traffic.

The footage was made much more hilarious by what happened next. The cop was intrigued by the peculiar commuter machine and enquired if he might ride it. In the video, Anand teaches the policeman how to stay balanced while slowly assisting him in getting on the unicycle. People in the vicinity observed curiously as the cop made a brief try, despite the evident difficulties of riding a single wheel.

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The exchange immediately gained popularity on the internet, with many people praising it for capturing Bengaluru's unique combination of IT culture, traffic congestion, and sporadic happy moments. The city's innovation culture has progressed beyond electric scooters to "sci-fi commuting," according to a number of comments.

Others praised the police officer's inquisitiveness, stating that it was novel to witness a traffic cop interacting with something strange in such a kind way.