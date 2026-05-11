403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bidding Set To Close On A 2.1± Acre Wooded Corner Lot In Loudoun County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a 2.1 +/- acre wooded corner lot near the Potomac River and Brunswick Train in Loudoun County, VA on Friday, May 15 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This is an excellent opportunity for investors, rehab specialists or home builders,” said Nicholls.“Bid live and make it yours.”
“The property is located only 2 miles from Rt. 340, 4.5 miles from Harpers Ferry, 10 miles from Charles Town, 13 miles from downtown Purcellville, and only a short drive to Leesburg, Dulles Airport, NoVa & Frederick, MD,” said Brian Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers.
The auction's date and location, property address and highlights follow below noted Damewood.
Friday, May 15 and 9:30 AM EST
37038 Pinehill Ln., Hillsboro, VA 20132
NOTE: Auction will be conducted off-site at
Between the Hills Community Center
11762 Harpers Ferry Rd., Hillsboro, VA 20132
(only 0.4 mile from the auction property)
.2.12 +/- acre Loudoun County lot
.Frontage on 2 roads: 398' +/- on Pinehill Ln. & 445' +/- on Harpers Ferry Rd.
.Property has a small home structure on it that is completely uninhabitable due to fire. Please DO NOT ENTER this structure as it is NOT SAFE!!
.There is a creek that runs through the property
.The existing structure does have a basement for a potential future footprint
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Brian Damewood (540-454-2326) or visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971
“This is an excellent opportunity for investors, rehab specialists or home builders,” said Nicholls.“Bid live and make it yours.”
“The property is located only 2 miles from Rt. 340, 4.5 miles from Harpers Ferry, 10 miles from Charles Town, 13 miles from downtown Purcellville, and only a short drive to Leesburg, Dulles Airport, NoVa & Frederick, MD,” said Brian Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers.
The auction's date and location, property address and highlights follow below noted Damewood.
Friday, May 15 and 9:30 AM EST
37038 Pinehill Ln., Hillsboro, VA 20132
NOTE: Auction will be conducted off-site at
Between the Hills Community Center
11762 Harpers Ferry Rd., Hillsboro, VA 20132
(only 0.4 mile from the auction property)
.2.12 +/- acre Loudoun County lot
.Frontage on 2 roads: 398' +/- on Pinehill Ln. & 445' +/- on Harpers Ferry Rd.
.Property has a small home structure on it that is completely uninhabitable due to fire. Please DO NOT ENTER this structure as it is NOT SAFE!!
.There is a creek that runs through the property
.The existing structure does have a basement for a potential future footprint
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Brian Damewood (540-454-2326) or visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment