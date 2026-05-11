Leopard Attack:“My Son Died Before My Eyes,” Says Mother After Mahadeshwara Hills Horror

Young Harshith Gowda was killed in a leopard attack near Karnataka's Male Mahadeshwara Hills temple during a family visit. His parents blamed the Forest Department, alleging there were no warning signs or proper security arrangements in the area.

A tragic incident near the Male Mahadeshwara Hills temple in Karnataka has left a family devastated. Young Harshith Gowda, who had gone for darshan with his mother, lost his life after a leopard attack. The heartbreaking incident has sparked anger and raised serious questions over safety arrangements.

Harshith Gowda's body was brought to his family residence in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area amid emotional scenes. Family members, neighbours and relatives gathered to pay their last respects to the young boy, whose sudden death has shocked the local community.

According to reports, the leopard attacked Harshith around 7:30 AM while he was visiting the Male Mahadeshwara temple with his mother, Pavithra. Despite desperate attempts to save him, the wild animal allegedly dragged the child away into the forested area.

Harshith's father, Suresh, accused the Forest Department of negligence and held officials responsible for his son's death. He said the family was not informed properly and claimed authorities delayed handing over the body even after he personally reached the hills.

Pavithra broke down while describing the terrifying moment when the leopard attacked her son. She said the animal snatched Harshith right in front of her eyes, and despite trying to scare it away, they could not save the young boy.

Family Raises Safety Concerns

The grieving family also questioned the lack of safety measures near the temple route. Pavithra claimed there were no warning boards or alerts about leopard movement in the area. The family has now urged authorities to improve security for devotees visiting the hills.