Urvashi Rautela On 'Inspector Avinash': It Demands Emotional Honesty More Than Visual Perfection

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is all set to reprise her role as Poonam Mishra in the new season of“Inspector Avinash”, has spoken about how“glamour” has often been attached to her public image, but the upcoming series demands restraint and realism.

Was unlearning“performance vanity” part of Urvashi's process?

The actress told IANS:“Absolutely. I think every actor who genuinely wants to grow has to unlearn a certain level of performance vanity at some point. With glamour-oriented public perception, people often expect perfection in every frame, every expression, every moment.”

“But projects like Inspector Avinash demand emotional honesty more than visual perfection,” she added.

Urvashi shared that for this role, she consciously focused on“being present rather than trying to 'look performed.'”

“Real people in intense situations are not thinking about how they appear they are reacting, surviving, processing emotions. That realism was very important for me to understand as an actor,” said the actress.

She added:“I think restraint is actually far more difficult than dramatic performance. Silence, stillness, controlled emotions - they require a different kind of confidence. Sometimes doing less truthfully is much harder than doing more dramatically.”

Urvashi said that as an artist, it was "definitely liberating" for her“because it allowed me to explore vulnerability without the pressure of maintaining an image every second.”

Inspector Avinash, which first aired in 2023, is headlined by Randeep Hooda. The first installment featured names such as Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Ayeesha S. Aiman, Zohaeb Farooqui, Bidita Bag, Pravin Sisodia, Rajneesh Duggal, Ajay Chaudhary.

The show was based on true events and the life of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra. The series revolves around the life of Avinash Mishra, who was brought in to stop the crimes in the state.

Urvashi was last seen on the big screen in the film“Daaku Maharaaj”.