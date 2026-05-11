Manipur: KCP Cadre Nabbed Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered

Laishram Gopen Singh, alias Punshiba (40), identified as an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba), was arrested on Sunday by security forces from Tentha Mathak Leikai in the Thoubal district from his locality under the Khongjom police station. During the operation, security personnel recovered a mobile phone, a bag and camouflage clothes, including T-shirts and uniforms, from his possession.

Cache of Arms and Ammunition Recovered

In another operation carried out on May 10, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the Langol hill range under the Lamphel Police Station in the Imphal West district. The recovered items included one INSAS rifle along with two magazines, one.303 rifle with a magazine, one single-bore barrel, four bolt-action rifles, 10 pistols each with a magazine, five 38 mm anti-riot rubber shells, one detonator, four empty cartridges and five live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition.

Similarly, in a separate recovery operation earlier on May 9, security forces recovered arms, explosives and ammunition from Ingel Hill at Tendongyang under the Sekmai police station in the Imphal West district. The recovered items included two single-barrel guns, two.32 pistols, two No. 36 HE grenades and 99 rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

Another KCP Cadre Arrested

Earlier, security forces had arrested yet another active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) on Saturday from Sawombung Khunjao under the Lamlai police station in Imphal East district. The arrested individual was identified as Huidrom Sunder Singh alias Sanathoi alias Salai (41), a resident of Sekta Awang Leikai in Imphal East district. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Protests Against Tronglaobi Bombing

Meanwhile, protests were held at Sagolband in Imphal against the Tronglaobi bomb attack incident in which two minor siblings were killed and their mother was injured after suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a house in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang on April 7. Demonstrators condemned the attack and demanded justice for the victims while raising slogans against the state government and accusing "Kuki militants" of carrying out the strike.

Earlier, on May 2, twenty-five days after the incident, the bodies of the five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister were taken by family members from the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal. A funeral procession was later carried out before the last rites were performed at Lamthaboong in Phougakchao Ikhai of Bishnupur district amid mourning and grief. The case related to the bomb blast has since been handed over to the National Investigation Agency for further investigation. (ANI)

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