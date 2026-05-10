AIIMS New Delhi Starts Advanced Drug Monitoring For Epilepsy Care

The Neurobiochemistry Laboratory at the Neurosciences Centre (NSC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has launched specialised Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) services for the antiepileptic drugs Levetiracetam and Lamotrigine for both OPD and IPD patients.

The introduction of these advanced diagnostic services marks a significant step toward strengthening precision-based epilepsy care and improving access to affordable, high-quality neurodiagnostic services for patients across the country.

Enhancing Precision Epilepsy Care

The TDM facility has been established to support clinicians in optimising antiepileptic therapy through accurate monitoring of therapeutic drug levels, individualised dose adjustment, assessment of treatment response, and early detection of drug toxicity. The availability of these tests within AIIMS is expected to provide major relief to economically underprivileged patients who previously had to rely on expensive private laboratories or external referral centres for such specialised investigations.

Service Details and Availability

Prof. S.B. Gaikwad, Chief, Neurosciences Centre, AIIMS New Delhi, stated that the introduction of advanced neurodiagnostic and molecular diagnostic facilities is significantly strengthening patient care services and enabling more accurate diagnosis and management of complex neurological disorders.

Prof. Ashok Sharma, Professor In-Charge, Neurobiochemistry Laboratory, Department of Biochemistry, informed that the tests require only 1-3 mL blood sample in a plain serum vial (Yellow Cap). Test reports will be made available through the e-Hospital portal for clinicians and through the ORS portal for patients.

OPD samples can be submitted at Collection Centre Counter No. 3, Ground Floor, NSC, while IPD samples may be submitted at Room No. 64, Ground Floor, NSC. The facility is also available at the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, NCI-AIIMS Jhajjar Campus.

Other Advanced Diagnostic Services

The Neurobiochemistry Laboratory, NSC/NCI-AIIMS, is already providing several highly specialised neurological, autoimmune, molecular oncology, and infectious disease diagnostic services. These include Neurofascin antibodies (NF-140/155/186), NMO and MOG antibody testing, Autoimmune Encephalitis Panel, Paraneoplastic and Myositis profiles, Ganglioside profiles, BCR-ABL quantitative assays, ALL/AML molecular panels, HPV genotyping, EBV DNA quantitative testing, and therapeutic drug monitoring for multiple antiepileptic medications.

The launch of this advanced TDM service further reinforces AIIMS New Delhi's commitment to accessible, affordable, and cutting-edge healthcare, while promoting precision medicine approaches for the management of neurological disorders in India. (ANI)

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