RLD Leader Malook Nagar Lauds PM Modi's Handling Of West Asia Crisis

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Malook Nagar has praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has not let the country feel the impact of the West Asia crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Nagar hailed the preparedness of the Centre, while emphasising that PM Modi's recent request to prioritise greater use of electric vehicles, metro travel, and reduced fuel consumption reflects a forward-looking approach focused on the country's future and continued progress. "For the past 2 months, a war has been raging between the US, Israel, and Iran... and many countries have been affected by it. Under the leadership of PM Modi, our NDA government in the country was already prepared in advance, so that even after so many days, its impact has not been felt here. Keeping the future in mind, if Prime Minister Modi has said to use electric vehicles, use the metro more, spend less on diesel-petrol, then it is a precaution for the country, and it shows how much maturity our Prime Minister has, which is why he is taking the country forward by ensuring its progress," said Malook Nagar

PM's call to reduce imports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, the Prime Minister said that reducing edible oil consumption would not only improve public health but also strengthen the country's economy. "The same is true for edible oil. We have to spend foreign currency on its import. If every household reduces the use of edible oil, it is a huge contribution to patriotism. This will improve the health of the national treasury and the health of every family member," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage. "Another sector that consumes foreign currency is our agriculture. We import chemical fertilisers in large quantities from abroad. We should reduce our consumption of chemical fertilisers by half and move towards natural farming. This way, we can save foreign currency and our farms and Mother Earth," he added.

Patriotism redefined as economic self-defence

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi redefined the modern meaning of patriotism and called on every Indian citizen to join a collective movement for economic resilience.

Speaking against a backdrop of global supply chain disruptions and rising costs fueled by international conflicts, the Prime Minister framed the current crisis not just as a government challenge, but as a test of national character. "Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border," the Prime Minister remarked. "In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives."

The Prime Minister's speech served as a tactical manual for "economic self-defence," urging citizens to change their consumption habits to protect the nation's financial health.

Shift to sustainable transport

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)