Petrol-Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Indian Cities

After PM Narendra Modi urged people to save fuel amid rising Middle-East tensions, petrol prices on Monday crossed ₹100 in several cities, touching ₹107 in some places. Here's a look at the latest petrol and diesel rates across major Indian cities.

Here are today's fuel prices in three major cities. In Thiruvananthapuram, petrol is ₹107.48 and diesel is ₹96.34. Hyderabad has petrol at ₹107.46 and diesel at ₹95.70. Meanwhile, in Bhubaneswar, petrol costs ₹101.16 and diesel is ₹92.73 per litre.Let's check the rates in these metros. Bengaluru residents pay ₹102.92 for petrol and ₹88.94 for diesel. In Chennai, petrol is at ₹100.95 and diesel at ₹92.54. The national capital, New Delhi, has petrol at ₹94.77 and diesel at ₹87.67 per litre.Here's the fuel situation in three more big cities. Mumbai's petrol price is ₹103.50, with diesel at ₹90.03. In Kolkata, petrol is selling for ₹105.45 and diesel for ₹92.02. Lucknow has petrol at ₹94.69 and diesel at ₹87.81 per litre.Checking prices in the National Capital Region and Bihar's capital. In Noida, petrol costs ₹95.05 and diesel is ₹88.20. Patna has higher rates, with petrol at ₹105.23 and diesel at ₹92.04. Gurgaon's petrol price is ₹95.30, and diesel is ₹88.15 per litre.Finally, let's look at the rates in Jaipur and Chandigarh. In Jaipur, petrol is priced at ₹105.03 and diesel at ₹90.48. Chandigarh has comparatively lower rates, with petrol at ₹94.30 and diesel at ₹82.40 per litre.