Saylor Signals Imminent Bitcoin Purchase

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy, the Bitcoin treasury vehicle co-founded by Michael Saylor, signaled it would resume BTC purchases this week after its first-quarter earnings call, during which executives floated selling portions of its Bitcoin reserve to fund dividends on its corporate credit facilities. Saylor, who has historically marked new buys with an X post, sent a Sunday message:“Back to work, BTC.” The cadence has often preceded fresh accumulation.

The last known buy occurred on April 27, when Strategy purchased 3,273 BTC for roughly $255 million, lifting total holdings to 818,334 BTC. Strategy's own purchases page at the time valued the stash at about $61.8 billion. The company had paused its BTC buying streak for one week ahead of the Q1 2026 earnings call, where management indicated it could periodically sell portions of BTC to fund dividends on its debt instruments.

Strategy plans to resume BTC purchases this week after pausing ahead of its Q1 2026 earnings call, continuing a pattern that has accompanied prior buying waves. During the earnings call, executives flagged the possibility of selling portions of its Bitcoin to fund dividends on corporate credit instruments, marking a shift from an earlier stance against selling. Strategy's BTC stake stands at about 818,334 BTC, roughly 4% of the total supply, with the group asserting purchases and sales should not meaningfully move Bitcoin's price. Reaction within the crypto community has been mixed: some view periodic sales as a way to finance future buys, while others warn of potential price pressure or a“doom loop” for the spot market. The firm cited an estimated $1.5 billion per year in dividend-equivalent payments, arguing Bitcoin's high daily liquidity-over $60 billion on average-could absorb such demand without destabilizing prices.

Key takeawaysStrategy restarts BTC purchases as a revised treasury playbook

On the earnings call, Strategy executives indicated that the company could periodically liquidate portions of its Bitcoin holdings to fund dividends on its corporate credit products. In a direct nod to this approach, Saylor told the call that the firm would“probably sell some Bitcoin to fund a dividend, just to inoculate the market, just to send the message that we did it.” The remark underscored a strategic pivot toward treasury management that blends accumulation with targeted selling for yield support.

The move drew a spectrum of responses from investors and observers. Some supporters argued that measured sales could provide a predictable mechanism to nurture future BTC purchases, effectively broadening Strategy's financing toolkit. Others cautioned that even small, regular sales could add selling pressure to a market already sensitive to large holders' actions.

Industry voices highlighted differing interpretations of the plan. Samson Mow, a prominent Bitcoin advocate, argued that Strategy's sales would grant the firm additional optionality in the financial landscape. Critics, meanwhile, raised concerns about potential market implications and referred to the risk of reinforcing negative sentiment if sales appeared episodic or unpredictable. Strategy's leadership tried to temper these concerns, with CEO Phong Le stressing that any sales would occur in specific, defensible circumstances-such as dividend distributions or tax deferral-while insisting that neither the company's actions nor their timing should materially move Bitcoin's price.

Le also framed the size of the operation in context: Strategy owns about 4% of the total BTC supply, and he pointed to Bitcoin's substantial daily trading volume as a cushion. In an interview with CNBC, Le noted that the market's liquidity could readily absorb the targeted cash flow associated with annual dividend payments-roughly $1.5 billion-without creating outsized price volatility. He reinforced the message that the firm does not intend to manipulate prices and that its buying and occasional selling are not expected to move the market significantly.

Market context, risks, and what to watch next

Strategy's approach sits at the intersection of treasury policy and market dynamics. By expanding the toolbox beyond passive holding to include strategic liquidations, the firm aims to sustain its BTC holdings while delivering yields to creditors. Yet the decision to monetize a portion of the reserve raises questions about long-term price discovery for Bitcoin and the potential signaling effect for other large holders contemplating similar moves.

Analysts and traders will be watching several factors: the cadence and size of any future BTC sales, how the dividends on Strategy's credit instruments are structured, and whether other institutions with sizable BTC treasuries adjust their strategies in response. The company's reported scale-standing around 4% of the total supply-ensures that even modest shifts can become meaningful talking points for market participants. At the same time, observers point to Bitcoin's liquidity as a mitigating factor; with daily volumes well north of $60 billion, the market could theoretically absorb substantial on-chain activity tied to dividends without a wholesale price revaluation in the near term.

Beyond market mechanics, regulatory and macro considerations loom. If Strategy proceeds with a measurable program of sales, nearby observers will scrutinize tax treatment, dividend timing, and the broader implications for corporate treasury strategies in the crypto space. As always with Bitcoin's largest treasury holders, the balance between long-term accumulation and opportunistic monetization will shape both the price narrative and the strategic calculus of other institutions contemplating similar moves.

For now, the sequence is clear: Strategy intends to resume BTC purchases this week, while leaving open the possibility of measured sales to support its credit instrument dividends. The coming weeks will reveal how the market prices this nuanced treasury playbook and whether Strategy's approach becomes a blueprint for a new era of corporate crypto treasury management.

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