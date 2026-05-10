North Korea Marches In Russia's Victory Day Parade In Show Of Military Bond: Seoul

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, May 11 (IANS) The South Korea's unification ministry said on Monday that North Korea's participation in Russia's Victory Day parade was to display the two nations' deepening military ties.

"By marching in Russia's Victory Day parade for the first time, North Korea showed off its military ties with Russia," Yoon Min-ho, the ministry's spokesperson, said at a regular briefing.

On Saturday, North Korean troops marched at Red Square in Moscow, carrying their national flag alongside a banner marking Victory Day, which commemorates the Soviet victory over Germany in World War II.

"The Korean People's Army combined ground, naval and air forces contingent joined in the Moscow Victory Day Parade," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday, adding that the march took place at Moscow's invitation.

Following the parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin met the contingent commander and "expressed his gratitude," the KCNA added.

The parade marked the first time North Korean troops have publicly marched on Russian soil in such a ceremony, Yonhap news agency reported.

Pyongyang deployed around 15,000 combat troops to support Russia in the war after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a strategic partnership treaty in June 2024.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia's Victory Day celebration, reaffirming Pyongyang's commitment to prioritising and deepening ties with Moscow, state media reported Saturday.

Kim also extended his "sincerest congratulations" on the occasion of the 81st Victory Day and expressed satisfaction with the current "brilliant history of independence, dignity, peace and prosperity" shared by the two countries, according to the North's state media, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Reaffirming the stand of the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to give top priority to and steadily develop the alliance-like comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries, I affirm once again that we will always faithfully fulfil the obligations under the inter-state treaty between the DPRK and Russia," Kim said, using the North's official name.