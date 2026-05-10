Qatar Honoured During Sixth Mohammed VI International Polo Cup In Rabat
A delegation from the management of the Qatar Polo Club attended the event and the final match, comprising Fouad Abdulhamid Al-Mudhahka, Director of the Qatar Polo Club, and Ziad Nabil Abu Issa, Director of Public Relations and Board blade-->
The Qatari team received a special honor from the official high-level delegation, in a gesture that reflects the significance of this participation and the importance of Qatar's presence at this international event, while underscoring the deep sporting and cultural ties between the two brotherly nations.Mohammed VI International Polo Cup Rabat
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