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Qatar Honoured During Sixth Mohammed VI International Polo Cup In Rabat

Qatar Honoured During Sixth Mohammed VI International Polo Cup In Rabat


2026-05-10 10:13:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the high patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, the sixth edition of the Mohammed VI International Polo Cup was held. The qualifying rounds took place at the Palmeraie Patrick Guerrand-Hermès Polo Club, while the final match was hosted by the Royal Guard Polo Club in Souissi, Rabat.

A delegation from the management of the Qatar Polo Club attended the event and the final match, comprising Fouad Abdulhamid Al-Mudhahka, Director of the Qatar Polo Club, and Ziad Nabil Abu Issa, Director of Public Relations and Board blade-->

The Qatari team received a special honor from the official high-level delegation, in a gesture that reflects the significance of this participation and the importance of Qatar's presence at this international event, while underscoring the deep sporting and cultural ties between the two brotherly nations.

Mohammed VI International Polo Cup Rabat

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Gulf Times

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