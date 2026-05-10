Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall, Storm Forecast Issued Due To Low Pressure

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A new low-pressure system is likely forming over the Bay of Bengal. This could bring more intense rain to both South and North Bengal. The Met department has issued an orange alert for several districts in South Bengal

A new low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around Tuesday. This will likely increase the intensity of rain across South and North Bengal. Areas like Kolkata, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia could see winds gusting at 40-50 kmph.If the low-pressure system intensifies by Tuesday, South Bengal districts will see more storms and rain. Districts like Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman, Bankura, and Purulia might experience winds of 50 to 60 kmph. Temperatures are not expected to rise for now due to the cloudy sky and rain, which is forecast to continue until Sunday.An orange alert is now in place for the western districts. Wind speeds could hit 60 kmph in Purulia, Bankura, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Paschim Bardhaman. Other districts can expect winds of 40-50 kmph. Kolkata is also likely to see scattered storms on Monday.Expect light to moderate rain with sudden gusts of wind at 30 to 50 kmph from the afternoon into the evening. On Thursday, North Bengal districts will likely experience scattered thunderstorms with winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph.Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar districts may receive heavy rainfall. The weather will start changing from Tuesday, with heavy rain expected until Thursday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri. The intensity of storms and rain in North Bengal is likely to reduce from Friday.North Bengal districts can expect thunderstorms with winds of 40 to 50 kmph. The Met office also predicts scattered heavy rain for Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur on Wednesday, along with strong winds.The Met office says all districts in Bengal will get thunderstorms and rain on Monday, along with gusty winds. A yellow alert has been issued for most districts. Kolkata's temperature will remain stable for now but might rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius later. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 23 degrees Celsius.The maximum temperature is hovering around 32 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity between 55% and 91%. Malda and the two Dinajpur districts have a higher chance of scattered storms. North Bengal can expect winds of 40 to 50 kmph with thunderstorms.If the low-pressure system strengthens, storms and rain could intensify in South Bengal. Districts like Paschim and Purba Bardhaman, Bankura, and Purulia may see winds of 50 to 60 kmph. The cloudy sky and rain mean there's no immediate fear of a temperature rise.The forecast predicts rain in South Bengal districts until next Sunday. However, the chances of storms and rain will gradually decrease from Tuesday to Friday, bringing back the heat and humidity. According to the Met office, a trough line from South Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand and a cyclonic circulation over Bihar are causing this weather.These two weather systems are pulling a large amount of moisture from the Bay of Bengal into the state. This is creating the perfect conditions for thunderclouds and rain. The Alipore weather office has forecast storms and rain for the next few days because of this.