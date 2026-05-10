Maharana Pratap Run 2026 In Ramban Promotes A Drug-Free J&K

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan on Sunday flagged off the "Maharana Pratap Run 2026" in Ramban, organised as part of the ongoing 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan.'

The competition was organised on Sunday by the Shri Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha Ramban in collaboration with the Pahari Sports Academy Ramban.

Winner urges youth to embrace sports

Following the event, Balwinder Singh, who clinched the first position in the Men's 3-kilometre marathon, expressed his delight at the win and urged citizens not to indulge in substance abuse. "...Today, I participated in a marathon held at the Ramban... I am delighted to have secured first place in this 3-kilometre run. I am an active competitor at both the national and state levels, and participating in marathons always proves beneficial for me. Regarding fitness, I would like to convey this message: keep your body free from substance abuse. Intoxicants are harmful to our well-being. I urge everyone to embrace sports and give their absolute best..." Singh told ANI.

'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' aims for drug-free Ramban

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan highlighted the significance of the ongoing 100-day "Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan," which is currently being observed across the Union Territory. He noted that in line with the campaign, various awareness initiatives are being organised across the Ramban district, which also include the Maharana Pratap Run 2026.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his hope that the Ramban district would eventually become entirely free of substance abuse. "The 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' is being held in J & K. In the same context, various programmes are also being organised in the Ramban district. Today, in this regard, a run has been organised by the Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha. Along with the administration, civil society and different organisations are also participating. We are hopeful that we will be able to make the district drug-free. The more the youth participate, the more impactful it will be," Khan told ANI. (ANI)

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