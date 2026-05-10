Partisans Disrupt Transfer Of Russian Military Cargo Toward Sumy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) ATESH reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Such locomotives are used to deliver ammunition, fuel, weapons, and heavy equipment from deep inside Russia to areas of active combat. Disrupting even one such unit significantly complicates the supply of frontline units and slows down the transfer of reserves.

Partisans destroy enemy KamAZ truck supplying ammunition to frontline

"The disabled electric locomotive will no longer be able to participate in transporting military echelons, which means another part of the enemy's logistics system has been stopped," the partisans said.

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