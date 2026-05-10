Qatar Condemns Targeting Police Checkpoint In Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar voices its condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a police checkpoint in the northwest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, leading to deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives or reasons.

The Ministry extends the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.