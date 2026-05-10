MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post SINAC Issues Urgent Warning: Vandalism and Illegal Entry at Poás Volcano National Park appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), through the National System of Conservation Area ( SINAC ), has issued an urgent plea to the public. Authorities are demanding respect for official signage and a complete halt to unauthorized entries into the Poás Volcano National Park.

In an effort to protect both visitors and the ecosyste, park administration has installed approximately 50 signs in strategic locations over recent years. These markers serve two critical purposes:

Marking the boundaries of protected land.Alerting the public to restricted zones that may be hazardous.

Despite these efforts, officials report that the majority of these signs have been vandalized, destroyed, or stolen. In sectors like Bajos del Toro and Quemaderos, signs are repeatedly torn down or thrown into the forest, forcing park rangers to constantly recover and reinstall them.

SINAC reminds the public that damaging these signs is a direct offense against public property. Furthermore, new legislation is now in full effect, meaning those caught entering the park through unauthorized trails or ignoring restricted area signs will face:



Heavy fines

Legal sanctions Criminal prosecution for trespassing on State Heritage

The authorities are calling for“collective awareness” to ensure a safe and sustainable experience for everyone. Visitors are encouraged to stick to authorized paths and report any suspicious activity or damage to park infrastructure.

The post SINAC Issues Urgent Warning: Vandalism and Illegal Entry at Poás Volcano National Park appeared first on The Costa Rica News.