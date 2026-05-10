MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Juan Santamaría Airport Breaks Records:3.2 Million Passengers in 2025-2026 PeakSeason appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rica's primary gateway, Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), has officially closed its most successful peak season to date. Between November 2025 and April 2026, the terminal saw an unprecedented surge in traffic, signaling a robust era for the country's tourism and aviation sectors.

3.2M+

TOTAL PASSENGERS

+7.9%

GROWTH RATE

28,714

SINGLE-DAY RECORD

The 2025–2026 season was marked by consistent growth, with December and March recording the highest peaks. A historic milestone was achieved on Saturday, January 3, 2026, when the airport handled 28,714 international passenger in a single 24-hour window. This growth is largely attributed to strengthened global connectivity. New seasonal routes and the reactivation of key international destinations brought travelers from:

North America: Chicago, Nashville, Monterrey, and Toronto.

Europe: Paris, Amsterdam, and London-Gatwick.

To handle the average of 153 daily international operations, AERI (the airport manager) implemented several technological upgrades. These included the modernization of baggage inspection equipment and the introduction of self-bag drop services, significantly reducing

wait times at check-in.

“This peak season reflects not only the sustained growth of the airport but also the coordinated work of the entire airport community. Our institutional articulation allowed us to respond efficiently to this historic demand.”

- Ricardo Hernández, Executive Director of AERIS

The growth isn't stopping here. AERIS has confirmed that infrastructure projects are ongoing to meet future demand. Key developments include the expansion of the international terminal and a brand-new arrivals area designed to streamline the entry process for the millions of travelers expected in the coming years.

The post Juan Santamaría Airport Breaks Records:3.2 Million Passengers in 2025-2026 PeakSeason appeared first on The Costa Rica News.