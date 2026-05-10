Ukraine's Sybiha Heading To Brussels For EU, NATO Talks And Child Return Summit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is set to visit Brussels on Monday, May 11, where he will participate in EU and NATO-related meetings, as well as a ministerial session of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported this.

Sybiha will begin his visit by speaking at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, where discussions will focus on increasing pressure on the aggressor, supporting Ukraine, and advancing peace efforts.

“Special attention will be paid to accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU and opening negotiation clusters,” the ministry said.

During the visit, Sybiha is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with European partners and sign agreements.

In addition, at NATO headquarters, he will hold talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, countering Russian threats, and advancing the peace process.

A key event of the visit will be the high-level meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, organized jointly by Ukraine, the EU, and Canada.

Participants will include Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner Marta Kos, and senior representatives of coalition member states and international organizations.

The meeting will focus on strengthening international efforts to return Ukrainian children illegally deported or forcibly transferred by Russia, including locating children, ensuring their return, rehabilitation and reintegration, increasing sanctions and legal pressure on Russia, and improving international coordination.

Europeans not fully aware of scale of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian– CoE envoy

As reported, the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children was launched by Ukraine and Canada in 2024 as a coordination platform to unite international efforts in response to the illegal deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children by Russia.

As of late April, 2,126 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia have been returned thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa said that Ukraine is calling for increased diplomatic pressure on Russia to secure the return of the abducted children and, together with partners, is preparing unconventional solutions.