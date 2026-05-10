War Update: 144 Clashes On Frontline Throughout Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 144 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded on May 10, with the heaviest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in an operational update as of 22:00, according to Ukrinform.

“A total of 144 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy deployed 5,002 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,541 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops,” the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, one of nine clashes was still ongoing as of 22:00. Russian forces carried out 56 shelling attacks, including ten using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops launched ten assaults near the settlements of Zelene, Vovchansk, Ternova, Starytsia, Petro-Ivanivka, Myrove, Symynivka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked twice near Kurylivka and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 11 assaults near Zarichne, Drobysheve, Lyman, Stavky, and Ozerne. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attempts to advance near Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka, while one battle continues.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

Ukrainian troops repelled nine Russian assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Illinivka, and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops launched 30 attacks, attempting to advance near Toretske, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopidhorodnie, and toward Hannivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novooleksandrivka.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces killed 72 Russian troops and wounded 23 others in this sector alone. They also destroyed two vehicles and three pieces of special equipment, damaged five vehicles, six artillery systems, and two UAV command posts. In addition, 242 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy assault near Oleksandrohrad.

Russian forces attempt to amass troops in ruins onfront

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian attacks near Rybne, Charivne, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, and Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops carried out one assault near Shcherbaky.

No offensive actions were reported in the Prydniprovske sector.

The General Staff added that no significant changes occurred in other sectors of the front.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 1,341,110 troops.

Photo: 14th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine