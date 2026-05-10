PM Modi On Bengal Win: An Emotionally Charged Moment For Entire Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the BJP's first-ever victory in West Bengal as an emotionally charged moment that resonated across the country, saying he had never before witnessed an election outcome evoke such deep national sentiment.

'A Sensation I Am Experiencing For The Very First Time'

Addressing a gathering here in Jamnagar on Sunday, PM Modi said, "...Even if the suffering is endured by Bengal, the pain is felt by the Gujarati. In every nook and cranny of Gujarat, there is a palpable anguish, a deep concern asking: 'What has befallen our Bengal?' Yet, over there, in Bengal itself, one witnesses a surge of jubilation that defies imagination; a sentiment prevails as if people have been liberated from massive shackles. The tears of joy in people's eyes simply do not cease to flow," he said.

"I have witnessed countless election results in my time, but never before have I experienced such a profound impact stemming from an electoral outcome. In my entire political career spanning so many years, this is a sensation I am experiencing for the very first time," PM Modi said.

Sacrifice of Workers and Plan to Revitalise Bengal

The Prime Minister highlighted the sacrifice of over 300 BJP workers in Bengal, asserting that their dedication had transformed the party's resolve into reality and expressed confidence that the BJP's governance model and welfare-driven politics would help "revitalise" the state after decades of political decline.

"...More than 300 of our workers have made the supreme sacrifice in Bengal. Through that sacrifice, a resolve has been transformed into a reality. I am absolutely confident, colleagues, that as a result of the governance model the BJP is championing, and the public welfare initiatives it is undertaking, the Party will undoubtedly succeed in revitalising Bengal. It will bridge the chasm created over the last 50 years...," he said.

"We have contested countless elections and won many of them... for the very first time, I have witnessed how the elections in Bengal have seemed to captivate the entire nation... I simply cannot believe that there is a single corner of this country where people have not felt anguish over the plight of Bengal. Yet, the sense of relief and solace experienced even by those sitting thousands of miles away, upon witnessing the winds of change blowing through Bengal, serves as a clear indication of just how deeply the people there," PM Modi said.

BJP's Historic Mandate

The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections. After the verdict, the BJP has formed its government in West Bengal for the first time with Suvendu Adhikari leading the charge with the Chief Minister post. (ANI)

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