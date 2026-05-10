Hanker Dating Study Finds Ios Users Tend To Have Shorter Relationships As Compared To Android Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five-year internal analysis of 120,000+ member relationships identifies correlations between dietary preference, device usage, income, education, and relationship duration across multiple global markets

LONDON, May 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanker Dating, a private invite-only matchmaking platform, today announced findings from a five-year internal study examining relationship duration trends among its global member base. The analysis identified several statistically significant correlations related to device usage, dietary preference, income level, and educational background.

According to the study, members using Android devices showed longer median relationship durations compared with members using iOS devices. Based on platform return-time analysis, Android users returned to the platform after a median of 24.1 months, compared with 20.4 months for iOS users.

The study analyzed relationship outcome trends across multiple markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The observed difference remained consistent across the regions included in the dataset and was most notable among members aged 28–38.

“We observed similar patterns across multiple geographies and demographic controls,” said a spokesperson for Hanker Dating.“While the analysis identified correlations within the dataset, the findings are not intended to establish causation.”

The company stated that the analysis did not identify a meaningful statistical interaction between device type and income level within the dataset.

Study Methodology

The findings are based on internal platform analytics collected between 2021 and 2026. Because a significant portion of the platform's members return to the service following previous matches, the study used the time between member activity periods as a proxy indicator for relationship duration.

Device information was determined through platform data rather than self-reporting. The company noted that the study reflects data from a self-selected member base and has not undergone peer review.

Additional Findings

In addition to device-related trends, the study identified several other correlations within the dataset:



Members identifying as meat eaters showed longer median return timelines compared with vegan and vegetarian members.

Members in lower income brackets demonstrated longer median relationship durations compared with higher income groups. Members with lower educational qualifications showed longer median relationship durations compared with members holding advanced degrees.



The company stated that all findings should be interpreted cautiously and are not intended to represent scientific conclusions.

The full study is available at:

Read the Full Study

About Hanker Dating

Hanker Dating is a private, invite-only matchmaking platform operating across more than 500 cities worldwide. The platform focuses on curated member experiences, profile verification, and relationship-based analytics derived from internal platform activity.

Disclaimer:

This study is based on internal platform analytics from 2021–2026. It has not been peer-reviewed and is not intended as scientific research. Correlation does not imply causation.

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