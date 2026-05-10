Will Not Tolerate Political Intimidation, Punjab BJP Warns AAP Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 11 (IANS) Criticising the attack and unruly behaviour by AAP workers at BJP offices in Punjab, and accusing the police of acting under political pressure while facilitating hooliganism against party workers, BJP working chief Ashwani Sharma on Sunday warned that they would not tolerate political intimidation or the misuse of police machinery.

Accompanying state media head Vineet Joshi, Sharma launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government, accusing it of misusing state machinery, weakening democratic institutions, and attempting to divert public attention from corruption allegations against its leaders.

Referring to the recent ED action in a money laundering case involving Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, the BJP working chief said whenever investigative agencies take action against AAP leaders, the party immediately“starts raising slogans that democracy and the Constitution are under threat”.

Sharma said that neither“Punjab nor democracy is in danger, but that the corrupt system of the AAP government is certainly under threat”. He alleged that the government“is trying to create unrest and political confrontation to shield corruption and administrative failures”.

Drawing parallels with West Bengal, Sharma told the media here that the AAP government was attempting to create an atmosphere of fear and political violence in Punjab. He said Punjabis have already rejected such politics and would not allow Punjab to move towards instability and lawlessness.

Sharma further accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of making irresponsible statements on sensitive issues related to national security and terrorism. He said Punjab has suffered immensely due to terrorism in the past, and any attempt to politicise such issues is dangerous for the peace and harmony of the state.

He reiterated that the BJP“believes in development, farmers' welfare, a debt-free Punjab, and a drug-free society”.

Sharma urged the government to focus on governance rather than political vendetta and propaganda.

He warned the government against intimidating Opposition voices and said BJP workers would continue to raise issues concerning Punjab and its people fearlessly.