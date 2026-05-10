Udhayanidhi Stalin Chosen As DMK Legislature Party Leader Before Assembly Session

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 10 (IANS) The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday elected party youth wing secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin as the leader of its legislature party, a day ahead of the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The announcement came amid a dramatic political realignment in the State following the recently concluded Assembly elections, in which the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats but fell short of the majority mark required to form the government.

With no party securing a clear mandate, the TVK sought support from allies of the DMK-led alliance.

In a major political development, the Congress became the first party to break away from the DMK alliance and extend support to the TVK, paving the way for the formation of a new government under TVK leader C. Joseph Vijay.

The CPI, CPI-M, VCK and IUML, which were earlier part of the DMK-led alliance, later announced outside support to the Vijay-led dispensation.

Their backing enabled the TVK to comfortably cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Following the alliance arithmetic, Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning at a grand ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and his council of ministers.

Meanwhile, the DMK convened a crucial meeting of its newly elected MLAs on May 7 at the Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam under the leadership of party president and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

During the meeting, the party passed four resolutions, including one strongly criticising the Congress for deserting the alliance and another authorising Stalin to take all future political decisions on behalf of the party.

In the backdrop of the new government assuming office and the Assembly scheduled to convene on Monday for the oath-taking ceremony of MLAs, the DMK formally announced its legislature party office-bearers.

According to the party statement, Udhayanidhi Stalin was elected as the DMK Legislature Party Leader, senior leader K.N. Nehru was chosen as the Deputy Leader, and E.V. Velu was appointed as the party whip in the Assembly.