'Resident Evil Requiem' Update Adds Challenging New Leon-Focused Mode

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Resident Evil Requiem already packed in a solid campaign and plenty of post-game content, but Capcom clearly isn't done with the survival horror hit just yet.

A surprise free update released this week has introduced a brand-new mode called 'Leon Must Die Forever', and it sounds like exactly the kind of chaotic bonus content longtime Resident Evil fans love.

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Unlocked after completing the main story, the mode puts players back in control of everyone's favourite cop, Leon Kennedy, for a fast-paced combat gauntlet built around tougher enemies, boss fights, and brutal time limits.

According to Capcom, players will revisit familiar areas from the main game while battling stronger enemy variants across five escalating difficulty ranks. The goal is simple: survive, move fast, and rack up kills before the timer runs out.

While Resident Evil is best known for its horror roots, the series has long experimented with arcade-style bonus modes after players finish the main campaign.

Veteran fans will likely compare Leon Must Die Forever to the classic Mercenaries mode found in older entries. However, Capcom appears to be leaning harder into cinematic action this time around.

Watch the trailer below:

The update also introduces special“enhancer abilities” exclusive to the mode. Players can unlock these upgrades by filling an enhancement gauge through combat, adding a progression system that encourages aggressive playstyles.

One criticism surrounding Resident Evil Requiem at launch was its relatively short runtime. For many players, myself included, the campaign wrapped up just as things were hitting their stride.

This new mode helps address that by giving fans another reason to dive back in, especially for players who already replayed the campaign multiple times or chased the Platinum trophy.

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