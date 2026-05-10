Occupation Escalates Violations Against Female Prisoners: Palestinian Prisoners Club

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) said Sunday that Israeli occupation authorities have escalated violations against Palestinian female prisoners held in Damon Prison amid the ongoing war, pointing to an unprecedented increase in systematic repression and abuse inside the facility.

In a statement, the Club said the majority of the 88 female prisoners currently held in Damon Prison, including two minors and three pregnant women in the early months of pregnancy, were recently detained on charges related to "incitement."

The statement added that Israeli Occupation Prison Service repression units carried out at least ten raids over the past two months, involving severe beatings, forcing prisoners to lie on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs, and assaults by male and female guards, resulting in injuries among several detainees.

The Club noted that female prisoners reported an escalation in the use of solitary confinement, with at least six detainees subjected to isolation, some for periods exceeding two weeks. It also highlighted worsening overcrowding inside prison cells, where some rooms accommodate more than ten prisoners, forcing many to sleep on the floor.

PPC said starvation policies have become among the most serious practices carried out against female prisoners, noting that one detainee lost nearly 30 kilograms after months in detention.

The statement further indicated that several female prisoners are suffering from serious health conditions, including two cancer patients allegedly being denied treatment amid continued deterioration in their health conditions.