CM Yadav To Release Two Cheetahs Into Wilderness At Kuno National Park

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit Kuno National Park in Sheopur on May 11 to spearhead a significant milestone in the state wildlife conservation efforts.

During this visit, the Chief Minister will release two female cheetahs, originally brought from Botswana, from their protective enclosures into the open wilderness.

This move marks a major step forward for the Cheetah Project, as the cheetah population in the state has now reached an impressive total of 57.

Under the stewardship of Chief Minister Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is rapidly transitioning from being known solely as the Tiger State to becoming a comprehensive national model for biodiversity and eco tourism.

The state government has undertaken several landmark initiatives over the last year and a half. One of the most notable decisions was the long awaited declaration of Ratapani as a new Tiger Reserve, named after the famous archaeologist Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar.

Additionally, Madhav Tiger Reserve was designated as the ninth tiger reserve in March 2025, where a 13 km protective wall is being built to reduce human wildlife conflict.

The state has also established itself as a leader in vulture conservation, housing a population of more than 14,000 birds.

A dedicated rescue center in Bhopal recently gained international attention after a tracked vulture traveled as far as Uzbekistan.

Beyond cheetahs and tigers, the government is expanding its conservation footprint by establishing the Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Wildlife Sanctuary in Sagar and new sanctuaries in Omkareshwar and Jahangarh.

Further efforts include the designation of the Tapti region as the first Conservation Reserve and the allocation of Rs 47 crore for elephant conservation.

Work is also progressing on a mega tiger corridor connecting Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna, and Pench.

These initiatives are not only preserving rare species like gharials and wild buffaloes but are also boosting local employment and tourism.

Experts suggest that by balancing development with conservation, Madhya Pradesh is setting a global standard for wildlife management.