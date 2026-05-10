Aiyappan Thanks Ariankuppam Voters, Credits AINRC Govt For Victory

The newly elected All India NR Congress (AINRC) MLA from Ariankuppam, Aiyappan, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of the constituency for electing him as part of the NDA alliance. In a press statement, he attributed the victory to the immense public trust in the extraordinary achievements of the AINRC government over the past five years. He noted that the electorate has once again placed their faith in the leadership of Chief Minister "NR" (N Rangasamy) and the NDA alliance.

Highlighting the work of his predecessor, Aiyappan stated, "Former MLA Basker served the Ariankuppam constituency with great competence. He upheld the reputation of our People's Chief Minister by ensuring that all government schemes reached the public effectively. It is because of this strong foundation and the blessings of 'NR Ayya' that the people have chosen me this time." The MLA reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the constituency and the stability of the party's governance.

MLA Outlines Key Priorities

Key points of his vision include: Welfare Delivery: Ensuring that every benefit and scheme announced by the Chief Minister reaches the people of Ariankuppam without delay; Sustaining Leadership: Working tirelessly to strengthen the N R Congress' presence and maintain its governance in the region; Public Service: Standing as a bridge between the government and the citizens to address local grievances.

Aiyappan concluded by thanking the voters for their overwhelming support and promising to work diligently to fulfil their expectations. (ANI)

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