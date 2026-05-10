Himachal's Digital Initiatives Bag Multiple National-Level Awards

The Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DDTG) has received multiple national-level awards for its innovative e-Governance initiatives and citizen-centric digital platforms. The awards were presented to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here by Secretary, DDTG, Ashish Singhmar and Director Dr Nipun Jindal.

Multiple Accolades for Digital Innovation

Among the major recognitions, the department's flagship initiative 'HimParivar' has been conferred the prestigious ET GovTech Award 2026 (Silver Winner) under the category 'Best State-Level e-Governance Initiative' by The Economic Times. Further, the department's 'Survey Platform' received the SKOCH Award 2025, presented by SKOCH Group for excellence in the e-Governance category. The platform has been recognised for enabling efficient digital surveys and data-driven governance. In addition to these, HimParivar, HimAccess Single Sign-On (SSO) and Survey Platform initiatives of the department have also received the SKOCH Order of Merit recognition from SKOCH Group.

CM Applauds Digital Strides

The Chief Minister has appreciated the efforts of the DDTG department in ensuring transparent, prompt and secure services to the people of the state. He said that the Government was committed to leveraging technology and innovation to provide efficient, transparent and accessible public services to the people of the state. He expressed hope that the department would continue its efforts towards realising the vision of a digitally empowered Himachal through integrated platforms, data-driven governance and seamless citizen services.

Ashish Singhmar said that these awards are a reflection of the continuous efforts being undertaken by the department to create robust, scalable and citizen-focused digital platforms in the State. Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)